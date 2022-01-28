Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to £140

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.43.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.