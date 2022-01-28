FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 179,679 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.12% of FedEx worth $2,985,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 203.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 316,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 33,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.92 and its 200-day moving average is $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

