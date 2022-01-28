FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $$2.62 during midday trading on Thursday. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
About FCCC
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.