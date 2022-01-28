FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $$2.62 during midday trading on Thursday. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

