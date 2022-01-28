Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Fathom makes up approximately 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fathom by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Fathom stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732. 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

