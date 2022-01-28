Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Farmers Edge stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Farmers Edge has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

