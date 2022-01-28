Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.54

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 512280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.