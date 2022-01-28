Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Lauren Cortney Templeton Sells 1,935 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Shares of FFH opened at C$599.95 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$452.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$649.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$600.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$558.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 53.3699993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

