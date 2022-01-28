F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $270.00. The stock had previously closed at $221.14, but opened at $192.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F5 Networks shares last traded at $198.42, with a volume of 27,965 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.