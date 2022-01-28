F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $270.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

