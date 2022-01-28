Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 22.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,094. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

