Exchange Income Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$35.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

