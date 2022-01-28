EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $249,707.11 and approximately $181.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

