ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 2.3%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75. 10,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

