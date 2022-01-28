ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

