Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Down 4.6%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.