Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

ETRN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

