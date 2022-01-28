Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $55.89 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $955.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

