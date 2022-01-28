Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $9.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.16 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.