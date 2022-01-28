Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,253. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

