Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.