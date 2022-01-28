Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 139,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

