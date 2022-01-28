Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,557 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,658,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after purchasing an additional 460,092 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

