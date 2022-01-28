Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

EPD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

