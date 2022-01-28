Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $105.64 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.