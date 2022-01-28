Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $236.85 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.