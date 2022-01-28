Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $92.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQGPF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.