Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

