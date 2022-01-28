Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $187.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,414 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $187,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

MRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

