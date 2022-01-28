EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 6.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $226,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $435.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.60 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.