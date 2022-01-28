EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.25

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 75330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

