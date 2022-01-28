Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.97 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

