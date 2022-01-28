Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESMT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

