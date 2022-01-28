Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Financial Survey

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eneti alerts:

3.0% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eneti and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 0.46 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.19 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 7.78 -$1.75 million $0.15 7.20

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 5 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.60%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54% Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70%

Risk & Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Eneti on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.