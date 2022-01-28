Energy Transfer LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of ET opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,950,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 799,485 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

