Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of XLE opened at $65.91 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 139,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

