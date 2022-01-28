Energi (NRG) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $161,340.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00172902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00027892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00384126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,513,495 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

