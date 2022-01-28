Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

