Enbridge’s (ENB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.37.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.28. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.78 and a twelve month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

