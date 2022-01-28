Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.37.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$106.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.78 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.