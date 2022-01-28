Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Employers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Employers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

