Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

