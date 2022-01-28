Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

