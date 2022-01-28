Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

COF stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

