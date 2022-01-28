Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.