Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

