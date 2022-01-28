Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

