Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.