Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,118 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

