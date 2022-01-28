Empirical Finance LLC Buys 957 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

TFC stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

