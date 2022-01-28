Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 177.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

